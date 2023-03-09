‘Shrinking’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

“Shrinking” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+.

Co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the series stars Segel and Harrison Ford in one of his first television roles.

“Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own, per Apple’s description.

In addition to Segel and Ford (as Paul), “Shrinking” stars Jessica Williams (Gaby), Christa Miller (Liz), Lukita Maxwell (Alice), Michael Urie (Brian) and Luke Tennie (Sean).

Episode 8 of the first season of “Shrinking” debuts Friday. Titled “Boop,” the installment sees Paul and Brian come to Jimmy’s aid when Alice stars acting out. Liz and Sean support Gaby by accompanying her to an event.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.”

The series is executive produced by Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Lawrence, Segel and Goldstein wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

“Shrinking” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are both under overall deals, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

