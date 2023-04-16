‘Shrinking’ Cast On Harrison Ford Song, Fashion Choices, Season 2: Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Christa Miller of Apple TV+’s Shrinking discussed Harrison Ford’s contributions on and off camera, during the Contenders TV panel with co-creator Brett Goldstein.

Williams sang “Every Morning” by Sugar Ray with Ford onscreen and said the veteran actor said had the final, and only, say about which song they sang together.

“I sent 10 songs and most of them were like, ‘no,’” Williams said. “It was mostly no, and it was the one that Harrison could stomach probably. That was the one he came back with. I cannot listen to that song without thinking of him anymore.”

Ford plays a veteran therapist and mentor to Segel’s character, a grieving widower therapist whose style with clients changes after his loss. Segel said Ford copied his casual wardrobe. Segel wore a jumpsuit to set since he would change into his wardrobe anyway.

“He was eyeing the jumpsuit,” Segel said. “I said, ‘You checking out my flight suit, Harrison?’ to try to be sassy to him. He said [does Harrison Ford impression], ‘I sure am, kid.’ The next day he showed up in a matching jumpsuit. He did bright pink.”

Miller, also the show’s music supervisor, shared that Ford likes to drive the golf carts on set recklessly. Remember, Ford survived a plane crash and emergency landings as a small-plane pilot.

“I was so afraid that I was going to just fly out of that golf cart by the time I got to set, “ Miller said. “He teases us too. He plays pranks and teases us, so we actually got to give him shit as well.”

Williams said Ford also gave her tips on driving a car.

“It’s Han f*cking Solo,” Williams said. “He knows how to pilot something. If you’re going to listen to anybody, it’s him.”

Apple TV+ has renewed Shrinking for a second season. Segel, who also co-created the series with Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, said the writers already are at work.

“In Season 1, grief was sort of the theme,” Segel said. “In the writers room the goal is to pick another theme that carries us through the season. It’s like grounded and built on a journey towards hope and wellness but what is the next step after the immediate grief? What’s the next step in healing?”

Goldstein said Segel was being coy. They don’t want to give away Season 2, but Goldstein is excited for the cast to perform those scripts.

“I can’t wait for them to say this now,” Goldstein said. “I think it’s easier to picture, and it’s slightly more exciting. You’ve got your action figures now, and you’re like, ‘What can we make them do?’”

Before the panel wrapped, Miller gave fans of Lawrence’s comedy Scrubs, on which she also starred, hope for a revival of sorts.

“Our cast is still very close from Scrubs,” she said. “We just saw all of them Sunday. There is never a time that we are not torturing Bill about doing a Scrubs movie. He’s like, ‘It’s so annoying, I guess I’m going to have to do it.’ So we’re on it.”

All episodes of the first season of Shrinking are now on Apple TV+.

