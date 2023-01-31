Showtime’s Erin Calhoun Head Of Communications For Paramount Streaming – The Hamden Journal

Erin Calhoun, EVP, Communications, Showtime Networks & Paramount Television Studios, has been appointed to a new role as EVP, Communications, Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity.

The promotion comes on the heels of Paramount Global’s announcement yesterday that Showtime is being integrated into Paramount+, with the linear cable network getting renamed as Paramount+ with Showtime.

As part of the change, SVP Susan Lundgren is leaving after a decade. Lundgren came through CBS Interactive and later became SVP Communications for ViacomCBS Streaming.

The promotion of Calhoun, a seasoned communications executive who brings decades of experience to the role, is the first of what is expected to be a slew of changes in the Showtime executive ranks as a result of the integration with Paramount+, including reassignments, voluntary departures and layoffs.

There will be further consolidation of Paramount’s streaming communications teams from Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime under Calhoun, who will report to Tom Ryan, President and CEO of Paramount Streaming. She also will collaborate closely with Chris McCarthy and his team in his role overseeing Showtime. In her cross-company publicity capacity, Calhoun will report to Justin Dini, EVP, Head of Corporate Communications.

“Paramount is home to a team of world-class communications professionals that regularly produce amazing results on behalf of the company’s portfolio of leading brands,” Dini said. “This new function will help organize and accelerate our efforts to act as ‘one Paramount’ across the global communications function as we increasingly work together more seamlessly and routinely in support of the company’s biggest priorities.”

Calhoun joined Showtime in 2017 and was named EVP Communications in 2020, reporting to Showtime Chairman and CEO David Nevins. She subsequently added oversight of communications for Paramount TV Studios when the studio was added to Nevins’ portfolio. Following Nevins’ departure last fall, PTVS was shifted to George Cheeks’ purview.

Calhoun came to Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she served as VP of Corporate Communications, managing trade and business strategies and internal communications for USA Network and Syfy. Prior to joining NBC, Calhoun worked for six years at Discovery Communications as Vice President of Communications.

Previously, Calhoun spent 10 years as an independent consultant for various clients including TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, Discovery and GSN (Game Show Network). Before that, Calhoun worked at TNT for three years as a Unit Publicist and Press Project Manager, overseeing unit publicity for TNT original films. Calhoun began her career at The Today Show as a Talent Coordinator.

“As some of you know, Erin has been a passionate advocate for Paramount and Showtime, leading the development and execution of strategic communications programs that have elevated and distinguished our original programming and creative capabilities in a crowded landscape,” Ryan said in a company memo announcing Calhoun’s promotion. “Her deep industry knowledge, strong media relationships, keen instincts and adaptability have made her an essential partner in telling our story to internal and external audiences alike.”

Ryan also acknowledged Lundgren.

“I’d like to thank Susan for her contributions during her time at the company, where she helped oversee communications efforts for not only CBS All-Access after it launched, but the incredibly successful rebranding and launch of Paramount+ over the last two years,” he said. “Susan’s work, along with that of the entire streaming communications team, have been integral to making Paramount+ one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the industry.”