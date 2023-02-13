Showtime Sets New Leadership Under Nina Diaz; Exec Exits Include Vinnie Malhotra – The Hamden Journal

The full extent of the changes at Showtime have started to emerge as the premium cable network has set its new leadership team under Nina L. Diaz, with more executives leaving following the corporate restructure.

Showtime will merge with MTV Entertainment Studios as power has been fully codified under Chris McCarthy, who is now President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks ahead of its rebrand as Paramount+ with Showtime.

Docs chief Vinnie Malhotra is among a slew of executives exiting as part of the changes, which also includes Michael Crotty, who was COO and CFO, Paramount Premium Group, Showtime Networks, BET Networks, Paramount Television Studios and Bellator; Rob Rosenberg, who was EVP, General Counsel; and Kent Sevener, EVP, Content Acquisition.

This comes after the company revealed the departure of Jana Winograde and a new role for her Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine, earlier this morning.

Diaz, who has largely been an unscripted executive during her long career at the company in various iterations, will expand her role as Chief Creative Officer and President of Content.

Cox, as The Hamden Journal hinted at earlier, will become President of Scripted, reporting to Diaz, after being instrumental in the rollout of Yellowstone and its various spinoffs.

Amy Israel will continue as EVP, Original Programming, Global Scripted, reporting to Diaz; Trevor Rose becomes EVP and Head of Talent and Casting, reporting to Diaz; Keri Flint becomes EVP and Head of Production, reporting to Diaz and new COO Keyes Hill-Edgar; and Michael Elias becomes EVP and Head of Scripted Production, reporting to Keri Panichi Flint.

In addition to Levine as Senior Creative Advisor, Virginia Lazalde McPherson becomes EVP and Head of Strategy and Business Operations, becoming McCarthy’s deputy for all things Showtime. Amy Britt stays as EVP, Talent & Casting; Tracey Wolfson remains as VP, Program Operations and Global Distribution; Ken Kay remains EVP of Distribution; Stephen Espinoza remains President of Sports, moving over to CBS Sports; Michael Engleman remains Chief Marketing Officer; and Kim Lemon stays as EVP, Head of Insights and Programming.

On the group side of Paramount Media Networks and Showtime/Entertainment Studios, Hill-Edgar is COO; Barbara Zaneri becomes Chief Programming Acquisitions Officer for Paramount Global, taking on responsibilities for Showtime; Laurel Weir continues as EVP and Head of Programming and Insights; Ericka Wright-Tomlinson is now SVP and Head of HR; Jeannie Scalzo becomes EVP of Brand Partnerships; Lance McPherson becomes EVP, Deputy General Counsel and Business & Legal Affairs; Liza Burnett Fefferman is now EVP and Head of Communications, and Co-Head of MTV Doc Films; Amy Campbell stays as Chief Marketing Officer; Candice Brancazio becomes CFO; and Kelly Bradshaw remains as SVP and Head of International Markets.

Bruce Gillmer will continue to oversee all music across the company inclusive of Showtime in his role as President of Music and Tentpole Events, reporting to Bob Bakish.

“Please join me in congratulating these seasoned and exceptional leaders with whom I’m privileged to work alongside as we maximize our full creative potential and harness our creative strengths,” wrote McCarthy in an internal note.

McCarthy also addressed the layoffs, adding, “With this new structure, we will be saying goodbye to several colleagues and friends who have been vital in making Showtime what is today including from the executive team: Michael Crotty, Vinnie Malhotra, Rob Rosenberg, Kent Sevener and, as announced earlier today, Jana Winograde. Please join me in thanking them for their invaluable contributions and wishing them the best in their next endeavors.”