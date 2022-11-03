Showtime Picks Up ‘George & Tammy’ Limited Series – The Hamden Journal

Country music drama limited series George & Tammy, starring Oscar winner Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), is headed to Showtime.

The series, from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, was caught in the fallout from Charter shutting down its Spectrum Originals unit. George & Tammy, a co-production between Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network, was among the orphaned series.

The series was to premiere on Spectrum as one of its original series and, after a nine-month exclusive run, get a second window on the Paramount Network and Paramount+.

The move to Showtime comes weeks after Chris McCarthy took oversight of the premium network following the exit of Showtime’s longtime chief David Nevins. Orchestrated by McCarthy, who also oversees MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network, the decision signals a possible emphasis on shows with A-list talent at Showtime going forward.

For additional exposure, the premiere episode of George & Tammy will debut simultaneously on Showtime and on the Paramount Network behind Yellowstone commercial free on Sunday, Dec. 4, a strategy McCarthy’s team has used for Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ series. The remainder of the season will be available exclusively on Showtime, with new episodes available on streaming and on demand for Showtime as well as Paramount+ with Showtime bundle subscribers on Fridays, before making its on-air debut on Sundays. The series will also begin rolling out across additional Paramount+ markets outside the U.S. and Canada.

Created by Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and directed by John Hillcoat (The Road), the six-part series stars Chastain as Tammy Wynette, the first lady of country music, while Shannon plays her husband George Jones. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music,” said McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. “The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers’ deserve and demand.”

Geoge & Tammy chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the best-selling country singles by a female artist. George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is considered one of the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You,” George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.

“We are exhilarated to finally bring this epic story about two of country’s most loved legends to a global audience with Showtime and Paramount Networks,” said Kelly Carmichael, President of Production & Development, Freckle Films. “This story has been a profound journey of love for Freckle Films and we are eager for audiences to experience the magic that this exemplary cast will bring into their homes.”

The ensemble cast also includes Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes and Katy Mixon.

“This has been Jessica, Abe & Andrew’s labor of love for 11 years and to see it all come together is pure joy,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and Executive Producer. “Jessica and Michael bring all of the heart, love, tragedy and drama to this epic love story of George & Tammy. There is no better home for this than Showtime which is as passionate about this project as we are at 101 Studios.”

Sylvia serves as creator and executive producer along with executive producers Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, Chastain, Kelly Carmichael and Bryan Goluboff. David C. Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from 101 Studios. John Hillcoat serves as director and executive producer. The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, penned by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

Watch the trailer above.