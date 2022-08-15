Showtime Pausing ‘The Chi’, ‘City On A Hill’ For A Week To Air ‘Jackass Forever’ – The Hamden Journal

This weekend’s scheduled episodes of two Showtime dramas have been jacked. The premium cabler said today that it will air the Paramount Pictures theatrical sequel Jackass Forever in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. slots usually occupied by The Chi and City on a Hill.

Both series will return on Sunday, August 28, Showtime said. The season finale of The Chi now will air on September 4.

Arriving more than a decade after Jackass 3D, the previous film in the self-flagellating-stunt franchise, Jackass Forever bowed in theaters in February, making off with $23.5 million domestic en route to a $57.7 million gross and 80.3 million worldwide.

Season 5 of Lena Waithe’s Chicago-set coming-of-age story The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert guest star, along with Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen.

The continuing Season 3 of City on a Hill focuses on Boston’s high-society Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Matt Del Negro, Lauren E. Banks and Jill Hennessy also star.