Showtime On Paramount+? “We’re Looking At All Of Our Options,” Says Paramount+ Content Chief – The Hamden Journal

Showtime is coming off the ratings success of two drama series – Yellowjackets and a Dexter sequel series.

The premium cable network recently revealed that the Yellowjackets finale more than doubled its premiere viewership and streaming viewership quadrupled over the course of the season with more than 5M weekly viewers across its various platforms – the highest for a freshman series on the network in almost six years, since Billions in early 2016.

In addition to airing on the linear Showtime network, the series streams on Showtime’s digital platform.

However, there have been growing calls for ViacomCBS – owner of both Showtime and nascent Paramount+ – to combine its streaming assets under one roof in a similar way that Disney+ brings together the likes of Nat Geo and the Star Wars and Marvel brands.

Last September, the company unveiled a bundle package that combined both Showtime and Paramount+ for subscribers for $9.99 for its essential plan and $12.99 for its premium plan.

Could this be the precursor to Showtime being folded in to the latter?

Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, speaking at the company’s virtual TCA press event, said that the company was “looking at all of its options”.

She said that she wasn’t “frustrated” that Showtime’s successful shows were not available on Paramount+. “We’re incredibly thrilled and proud of their success because we really feel the brands complement each other, they’re not in competition. There’s already bundling around Showtime and Paramount+ and that’s going to continue to evolve so we think it’s a plus,” she said. “I think we’re looking at all of our options and seeing how it all evolves.”