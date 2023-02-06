Showtime is throwing more money at Billions with Millions and Trillions of spin-offs

When you have Billions, you might as well shoot for Trillions.

Showtime is going all in on Billions as the network maps out four different potential spin-offs, including ones that are titled Millions and Trillions, EW has learned.

Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien are currently working out what the first spin-off will be, one that’s set in Miami. They are also overseeing development of a potential spin-off set in London.

Elsewhere, Millions is planning to be a Billions off-shoot about young up-and-comers in finance, and Trillions would have a soapier tone as it peeks into the mega-rich sect.

These developments come after news broke that Showtime would be merging with the Paramount+ streaming platform. Multiple programs have since been canceled, including American Gigolo and Let the Right One In.

Damian Lewis headlined the mothership show on Showtime for five seasons before he made a surprise exit with the season 5 finale in October 2021. The actor had hoped to spend more time with his family in London after years of commuting back and forth to the U.S. to film Billions. He has now set up shop at MGM+ with a limited series called A Spy Among Friends.

Showtime kept on with Billions in his absence. The network ordered a seventh season after season 6 finished up last April.

In addition, Showtime is expanding the world of Dexter. The first on the docket is an origin story prequel that is set in Dexter’s hometown of Miami. It will touch on the stories of real-life serial killers of the time period. But that’s not all: We could very well see multiple spin-offs based on the backstories of various Dexter characters, like the Trinity Killer. Showtime is exploring those options as we speak.

Sequel series Dexter: New Blood premiered in January 2022, and there is potential for that to continue on with more seasons, as well.

Lastly, Showtime ordered an espionage political thriller series that is currently titled The Department, which is based on the international French hit Le Bureau des Legendes. Oscar winner George Clooney will direct the show, which is being likened to Homeland.

“Just as Homeland elevated global espionage to new heights, The Department will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons as they fight existential threats to the nation and the world,” said Chris McCarthy, the President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media.

