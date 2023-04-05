Showtime Announces Spy Drama ‘Ghosts of Beirut’

Showtime has announced its forthcoming spy drama, “Ghosts of Beirut,” will make its debut on Friday, May 19, on Showtime’s streaming site and will air on linear on May 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The four-part limited series tells the origin story of 21-year old Mughniyeh (who is also referred to as “The Ghost”), an elusive Lebanese terrorist who evaded capture from the CIA and Mossad for two decades. He was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11.

“Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeh’s origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world’s most dangerous terrorist. Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East,” reads Showtime’s official description.

Dina Shihabi (“Jack Ryan,” “Archive 81”), Dermot Mulroney (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”), Garret Dillahunt (“12 Years a Slave”), Iddo Goldberg (“Snowpiercer”), Hisham Suleiman (“Munich,” “Fauda”), Amir Khoury (“Image of Victory”) and Rafi Gavron (“A Star is Born”) star in the series.

The drama hails from “Fauda” creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, and is also executive produced by Daniel Dreifuss (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) and Greg Barker (“Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden”), who directs all four episodes. Lebanese screenwriter Joëlle Touma (“The Insult”) served as writer and co-executive producer, alongside co-executive producers Padriac McKinley (“The Good Lord Bird”) and Diane Becker (“Navalny”).

