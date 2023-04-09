Shower steamers from BodyRestore are on sale at Amazon

Most of us could use a little more self-care, but not everyone can take a time out to sink into a soothing bubble bath when they need some TLC. For those people, I have a solution: Body Restore Shower Steamers. I like to incorporate them into my morning ritual and start my day with tranquility. These shower melts turn my bathroom into a deluxe spa instantly and I found them on Amazon for just $20, down from $40.

What are shower steamers?

Think bath bombs, but for the shower. Each shower steamer is made with baking soda (like bath bombs) and essential oils, which are concentrated plant extracts. You put them on the floor of your shower and they dissolve under the water to release a delicate and relaxing scent.

These shower melts are perfect for anyone who wants the calming spa experience without having to take a long, drawn-out bath. There’s no need to fill a tub or wait for anything to dissolve. Best of all: there’s absolutely no mess left behind. Each steamer lasts between 10 and 30 minutes — plenty long enough for a normal morning shower.

With over 7,000 five-star reviews, many Amazon shoppers have already turned their showers into a spa.

Would you like a litle aromatherapy with your morning wash-up? Of course you would! (Photo: Getty Images/iStock)

“These make nighttime showers A DREAM,” wrote one soothed shopper. “I get out feeling so relaxed. The scent is plenty strong; just make sure the water is hitting it, but not submerged. I bought three packs of different scents and I’m obsessed with all of them. I share a bathroom with three guys, and if I can be transported to a luxury spa by just closing my eyes and taking a deep breath, you can too.”

“I cannot live without it,” said another relaxed reviewer. “I actually look forward to my shower as it’s so much more enjoyable and my husband absolutely loves it too. We actually fight now on who gets to shower first!”

“I was having difficulties sleeping soundly,” shared this calm customer. “This really does help me fall, and stay, asleep at night. I would definitely purchase again.”

Reported another shower steamer shopper (say that three times fast): “Love these. Better than bath bombs. Turns a shower into an experience.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $34$60Save $26

Style

Lee Women’s Wrinkle-Free Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Pant $27$40Save $13

New Balance Women’s Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer $43$65Save $22