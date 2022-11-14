Showbiz Comedy Starring Seth Rogen Gets Apple TV+ Series Order – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, Apple TV+ has landed a comedy starring, co-written, directed and executive produced by Seth Rogen with a straight-to-series order, The Hamden Journal has learned. The project hails from Rogen, Evan Goldberg & James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures and Lionsgate, where the company is based.

Written by Rogen, Goldberg and Veep alums Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory and to be directed by Rogen and Goldberg, the untitled series is about a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.

Rogen, Goldberg and Weaver executive produce via Point Grey; Huyck and Gregory also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers and Frida Perez co-produces. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

This is the latest series to come out of Point Grey’s multi-platform deal with Lionsgate, joining the Emmy-nominated Pam & Tommy, in which Rogen also starred, as well as the upcoming Jason Woliner series for Peacock. Additionally, Point Grey has the hit Prime Video series The Boys and its offshoots as well as the animated series Invincible and the upcoming Sausage Party, also for Prime Video. As an actor, Rogen is onscreen in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. He is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

Gregory and Huyck are creators, writers and executive producers of HBO’s upcoming Watergate limited series The White House Plumbers starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. They are repped by WME and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

The Hollywood industry has been the backdrop for a number of series, mostly comedies, including HBO’s Entourage and The Larry Sanders Show, on which Gregory and Huyck worked; Showtime’s Episodes and Beggars and Choosers; as well as NBC’s 30 Rock.

