‘Show stopping’ estate comes with an indoor soccer field. Check out the Ohio listing

An estate overflowing with high-end amenities including a gigantic rec center has hit the real estate market in Springboro, Ohio, for $2.49 million.

“This property is as show stopping as it gets!” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Situated on over 25 PRIVATE ACRES in the Springboro School district, over 13,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom custom home, PLUS an attached 13,000-square-foot rec building currently used as an indoor soccer facility!”

In addition to having 6.5-plus bathrooms, the compound is a sports lover’s dream and comes with a plethora of entertaining features including:

The only thing seemingly missing is a swimming pool, but there’s more than enough acreage to put one in if the new owner wants.

The estate includes a fairly large gym space and what looks to be a designated area for ballet practice, the photos show.

Springboro is about 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

