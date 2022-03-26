Shoulder surgery may force 49ers to cut Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And here’s the reaction to the item was posted: the 49ers will have a hard time trading Garoppolo.

The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, is the shoulder surgery Garoppolo underwent earlier this month. No one will trade for a quarterback with a $25 million compensation package after he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his throwing shoulder, the source explained.

Throw in the fact that Garoppolo had the surgery without consulting with the 49ers, and it makes every team that otherwise would be interested in Garoppolo very leery.

Unless Garoppolo is willing to do a new contract as part of a trade (and why would he be?), a trade isn’t happened. The most likely result, the source predicted, is that the 49ers will have to cut him.

With none of Garoppolo’s salary becoming guaranteed until the eve of Week One, the 49ers can wait it out. But they won’t get cap relief without cutting him. And because he’s in the last year of his contract, cutting him would leave behind only $1.4 million in dead money — and it would instantly create more than $25 million in cap space.

