Should you trust aging RBs like McCaffrey & Henry?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don compare their RB rankings right now and wonder if it’s still a good strategy to draft RBs early or if it makes more sense to play “zero RB”. Also, should older guys like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry being avoided completely? And what should fantasy football players do with the legal situations facing Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara?
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts