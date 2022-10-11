Should You Buy or Sell Netflix Stock? Analyst Says There Are Big Risks.

by

Anticipation of

coming ad-supported plan has lifted the price of shares. Pivotal Research says that optimism is misguided.

On Tuesday, analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated his Sell rating and $175 price target on

stock (ticker: NFLX). Wlodarczak says the streaming giant’s move to offer an ad-supported tier is unlikely to help Netflix return to annual subscriber growth in its key North American market as roughly 80% of U.S. households are existing subscribers. Plus, he adds, there is a significant risk to average revenue per user as customers turn away from what could be a “less attractive ad-supported service.”