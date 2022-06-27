Should You Buy Micron Technology Ahead of Earnings?

Micron Technology ( MU) made a high back in December and then has traded lower into June. The shares are trading below the declining 50-day and declining 200-day moving average lines ahead of their upcoming earnings report this Thursday.

Let’s check out the charts and indicators.

In the daily bar chart of MU, below, we can see that the shares broke support around $65 and plunged lower this month. Trading volume has been steady the past couple of months and unlike some other stocks where a new low price prompted heavy trading volume and “throw in the towel-like” trading volume we do not see that here with MU.