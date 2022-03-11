Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

by

While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings  (DKNG) – Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report, the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle.

Even though online gambling has been legalized in many states such as New York, the stock’s recent selloff put the “shares right back at the central trend line of a six month long downward sloping Pitchfork model,” he wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.