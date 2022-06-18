Should You Buy Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Stock?

Should You Buy Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Stock?

by

Retail stocks have seen huge price drops because pretty much every retailer has issued a cautious guidance due to supply chain issues and increased costs. Retailers including Walmart (WMT) – Get Walmart Inc. Report, Target (TGT) – Get Target Corporation Report, Amazon (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, and Costco (COST) – Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report have all seen their share prices fall.

Target shares, for example, are down almost 40% year-to-date with most of the drop happening after the company reported its first-quarter earnings. CEO Brian Cornell commented on how his company performed in a press release.