Amazon.com stock has trailed the S&P 500 this year.

This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2022. To see the full list, click here.





‘s dominance in two major businesses makes it a rarity. It has a 40% share of the U.S. e-commerce market and about half of the lucrative cloud-computing sector, through Amazon Web Services. An estimated 85 million U.S. households are Prime members.