Should UNC basketball be worried after season opener?

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball isn’t pushing the panic button.

The top-ranked Tar Heels got all they could handle from a fearless UNCW squad in Monday night’s season opener, but ultimately earned a 69-56 win at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Entering the 2022-23 season as the preseason favorite to win the national championship, UNC (1-0) looked far from a finished product in its first game.

“We were a little rusty,” said junior guard Caleb Love, who finished with 17 points.

“… Once we get our wind under each other and get our chemistry back, we’ll be just fine.”

UNCW (0-1), a program that won 27 games and the CBI Championship a season ago, won the rebounding battle and kept its deficit hovering around single digits until the final buzzer sounded late Monday night. The Seahawks used consistent, relentless pressure defense to keep the Tar Heels off balance.

The result: UNC had four assists, its fewest since it had four in a double-overtime loss to Texas A&M in the 1980 NCAA Tournament. On the flip side, UNCW had three assists, the lowest total by a UNC opponent since Kentucky had three on Dec. 18, 1975.

So, it wasn’t all bad for the Tar Heels, who also made 23-of-30 free throws and shot 54% in the second half. Despite the season-opening struggles, UNC’s veterans aren’t worried just yet.

Armando Bacot, the preseason ACC player of the Year, sees the opener as a learning experience. He finished the game with 16 points and nine rebounds to snap his streak of eight consecutive double-double performances.

“I think as a team, we needed that, especially this early in the season to just kind of see that every team is giving us their best shot,” Bacot said.

Fellow senior Leaky Black pointed to last year’s late-season surge as proof the Tar Heels will be fine. They won 17 of their final 21 games.

“This is North Carolina … we’re gonna get everybody’s best shot, especially having that (No.) 1 across our name now,” Black said.

“It’s game one, it’s a long season. We all know how we looked last year in game one.”

Fully aware that his team didn’t bring its best Monday, UNC coach Hubert Davis remains confident that his group will hone in on its mistakes and fix them.

“There’s things that we have to get better at and things that we need to improve on,” Davis said.

“. … One thing I did tell them is: sometimes people have problems that they can’t fix. The things that we need to fix are fixable, and they can easily be changed.”

Anxiousness and nervousness were two words Davis used frequently in his postgame press conference.

“I really think, for whatever reason, it was a combination for our guys. They were nervous and they were anxious,” he said. “I just felt like, especially on the offensive end, we were moving at such a nervousness, anxiousness type of pace that, at times, we couldn’t even catch the basketball.”

But Davis and UNC’s upperclassmen say they’re focused on the long haul. They’ll get back to work and look for a better performance Friday against Charleston.

“One of the thoughts of the day we always tell them: Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it was worked on every day,” Davis said.

“This is a great opportunity. We’ve got to get to work and get better as a team.”

