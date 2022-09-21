Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?

Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure.

Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.

More recently, Ladd missed weight for an October 2021 fight with Macy Chiasson, which was canceled. She then competed at women’s featherweight for one fight – which she lost to Norma Dumont – before moving back down. She made bantamweight for an April fight with Raquel Pennington before this latest incident, which caused a scheduled bout with Sara McMann to be canceled.

In the past, UFC has forced serial weight-missers to either permanently move up a division, or even released them from the promotion entirely. Ladd’s latest issue could lead her to facing both of those harsh realities.

So, how should the UFC handle her?

MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Nolan King discussed the topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their conversation in the video above, or check out this week’s full episode below.

