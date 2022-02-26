Should I start my car to warm up in cold weather? Experts explain the best way to do it

With temperatures plunging during the next several days, many car owners are asking: How often should I start my car to warm it up?

Experts at AAA, a federation of motor clubs, say it’s not a good idea to warm your car up to keep it from freezing.

Drivers should start their engine and allow it to idle only for the time it takes you to fasten your seat belt.

This time ensures lubricating oil gets to all of the engine’s vital parts.

“Driving the car normally and avoiding hard acceleration brings the engine to a warmer temperature faster, and also reduces wear and exhaust emissions,” said Cliff Ruud, Managing Director of Automotive for AAA. “Naturally, a little longer idle time is okay in the winter while you clear snow and ice from the windshield and other car parts.”

Ruud also recommends taking time ahead of the season to give your vehicle the proper care.

Another tip is checking your battery and charging systems to make sure they’re in good shape. During frigid temperatures, battery posts and cable connections with clean corrosion ensure a reliable start.

Drivers should also make sure they clean their headlights, replace old wiper blades and inspect their tires’ tread depth and pressure for good visibility and traction.

Precaution is key during snow days. “Slow down and allow three times more space than usual between your car and the one ahead,” said Ruud. “Avoid using cruise control in slick conditions and avoid making unnecessary lane changes – which increase the chances of hitting patches of ice between lanes.”

This story originally published in January 2019.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Should I warm up my car during the winter? Experts explain