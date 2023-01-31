Should Eagles be favored vs. Chiefs?

Minty Bets, Pam Maldonado and Mark Drumheller discuss the initial line movement of Eagles vs. Chiefs and debate if Philadelphia should be the favorite.

MINTY BETS: The Super Bowl match-up is now set between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. I’m Minty Bets joined by Pam Maldonado and Mark Drumheller to give you guys our thoughts on the opening lines and its movements. Now, our group chat was pretty active when these opening odds were released. Having the Eagles at minus 1 and 1/2 and now they’re 2 and 1/2 point favorites. Now, I want to ask you guys, are you surprised at all by the line moving in favor of the Eagles? Pam, let’s start with you first. What do you think?

PAM MALDONADO: I was watching this line live and I saw the Eagles open up as a pick immediately within 10 minutes, Mindy, moved to 2 and 1/2 point favorites. Yes, I was a little taken aback by the line movement, but it’s really easy to see the Eagles here and want to just pound them. But if you actually look at it, the Eagles have faced six games. That’s it. The entire season. Against teams inside the top 10 for defense DVOA.

They faced against San Francisco, who almost use a running back as a quarterback. They faced the Saints when Jalen Hurts was out. They faced Dallas twice, who had Minshew as the Eagles quarterback. Cooper Rush as a quarterback for the Cowboys. Washington twice. And one of those was a loss.

So for me, this line is totally not indicative. You’re facing the Chiefs here. The Chiefs, in my opinion, should be favored. Look at the lineup that they had in this final game. The Chiefs were without their best linebacker in Willie Gay. They were without their best quarterback in L’Jarius Sneed. Top three receivers in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. Plus the Chiefs had a banged up tight end who is arguably the best tight end in all of the NFL, Travis Kelce there for a minute looked like he wasn’t even going to finish the game.

Last quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who is just a legend, was on one leg. So if you like the Chiefs, grab them now because one of these– as soon as one of these players is announced healthy, we could see a line move. Wrong team favored in my opinion. Go Chiefs.

MINTY BETS: All right, Mark. Are you surprised by this line movement at all?

MARK DRUMHELLER: Yes, Minty. I was surprised to see the early line movement. I thought Kansas City would get more credit after their win against Cincinnati. I think some of it has to do with the cluster injuries at the wide receiver position that Pam mentioned. And I think as we get closer to kickoff and we get more clarity on that, you could see some Chief backers come into the picture and move this line again. But when you look at these two teams during the season with common opponents they both hosted Jacksonville during the regular season and they both had road games at Indianapolis, at Arizona, and at Houston.

And Kansas City closes a bigger favorite in three of those four games. The only game where they didn’t was against the Colts early in the season, before we knew the Colts were the Colts. So it did take me by surprise. If I’m on the Eagles here, I’m probably waiting a little while. You probably get a better number closer to kickoff.

MINTY BETS: Yeah. I agree with both of you. I think Kansas City should be the favorite here, so I was surprised when the Eagles were opened up as favorites and now are 2 and 1/2 point favorites. I mean, the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl now I guess three times out of the last four years. And although the injuries might affect this line and it makes sense why they’re underdogs, I think the Chiefs are the better team here. And I think they’re being overlooked because everyone was so in love with the Bengals and so in love with the Bills. But the Chiefs were kind of a sleeper team this year in the AFC. So let’s go Chiefs. I would grab them as dogs now, just like Pam said.

PAM MALDONADO: The Chiefs, a sleeper team. Imagine that.

