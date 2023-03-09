Should Aaron Judge be the 2023 No. 1 overall pick?

The Yahoo fantasy baseball analysts — Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don — took part in a two-round mock draft. Each analyst gets four picks in the first (to represent a 12-team league). The first iteration, the first round, of this mock draft is here; their updated picks, along with Round 2 selections, are below. And stay tuned for our Mock Draft 3.0, which will feature their picks for the first THREE rounds.

Now, on to the picks:

Power sells the tickets, but he was a five-category god last year. And 2021 season shows a ridiculous floor, too. — Pianowski

Two frustrating seasons, but still just 25 and probably hasn’t had his career year yet. — Pianowski

There’s black ink all over his resume, and the Phillies lineup might represent an upgrade. — Pianowski

Injuries curbed his running game in the second half, but a fully-healthy Rodriguez is going to stuff five categories. — Pianowski

He can realistically go 100-30-100-30, which is outrageous at any roster spot (and ridiculous at third base). — Behrens

It wouldn’t be crazy to see Tucker finish as the season’s No. 1 overall player; he should benefit from the shift rules in a significant way.. — Behrens

Betts remains a category leader who checks all the fantasy boxes and it’s hard not to love the lineup. — Behrens

Soto will be an MVP candidate for the next dozen seasons, plus the Padres lineup is silly. — Behrens

His knee soreness is a concern, but Vlad is my pick to win MVP this year if healthy. — Del Don

He’s vowed to steal more this season and will benefit from Toronto’s new launching pad. — Del Don

There’s some worry he won’t run as much, and UTIL only isn’t ideal, but Ohtani has fallen far enough here. — Del Don

Round 1, Pick 12: Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres

He’s coming off multiple surgeries and won’t be eligible to play until April 20, but Tatis’ fantasy upside is second to none, and he might even be healthier now. — Del Don

Round 2, Pick 13: Bobby Witt Jr., 3B/SS, Kansas City Royals

He just went 20/30 as a 22-year-old, but it came with a .722 OPS. Third base and shortstop eligibility adds to his value. — Del Don

Cole won’t have to pitch with so many “Goldilocks” balls this year and remains fantasy’s top SP given his advantage in wins over Burnes. — Del Don

Round 2, Pick 15: Corbin Burnes, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

There’s certainly an argument Burnes remains worthy of a first-round fantasy pick. — Del Don

Round 2, Pick 16: Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

I decided Trout’s injury concerns are slightly less than Yordan Alvarez’s current situation (he’s yet to attempt swinging with a sore hand), but that could easily backfire. — Del Don

Round 2, Pick 17: Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

The great thing about the No. 8 pick in a draft is you can open with Pocket Padres. — Behrens

Round 2, Pick 18: Yordan Alvarez, OF, Houston Astros

Look, you are gonna have to deal with worrisome injury notes throughout the season — today it’s a hand, next month it’s gonna be an ankle — but that’s a small price to pay for an elite power profile. — Behrens

Round 2, Pick 19: Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman is a near-lock to reach triple-digit runs and RBIs while challenging for a batting title. — Behrens

Round 2, Pick 20: Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

You’re getting 40-plus bombs and exceptional run production; it’s not crazy to consider Alonso at the end of the first. — Behrens

Round 2, Pick 21: Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves

The 2021 breakout was a little out of nowhere, but last year’s monster year validated everything. The Braves lineup is deliciously buoyant. — Pianowski

Round 2, Pick 22: Marcus Semien, 2B/SS, Texas Rangers

He’ll be a third-round pick in many leagues but shouldn’t last that long. Horrible start to his new team last year, but Semien was fantasy’s No. 4 player from May 18 forward. — Pianowski

Nice to see Boston finally lock up one of its homegrown stars, but this is the worst supporting cast Devers has ever dealt with. — Pianowski

Round 2, Pick 24: Francisco Lindor, SS, New York Mets

Likely a five-category contributor, and the Mets lineup will challenge for the runs-scored title. — Pianowski