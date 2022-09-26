Shots fired outside Florida Chuck E. Cheese

A chaotic scene unfolded outside a Florida Chuck E. Cheese Saturday afternoon when an altercation led to gunfire and a car crashing into the children’s arcade, police said.

The wild chain of events began inside the business in Brandon, Fla., when a fight broke out among a group of customers just before 5 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

A private security guard was moving the fighting parties outside the Chuck E. Cheese into the parking lot when a woman pulled out a gun inside the building vestibule, according to the sheriff.

The guard attempted to wrestle the gun from the woman’s hands and at some point in the scuffle, the firearm fell to the ground of the parking lot.

A second woman scooped up the gun and fired at least one round into the air, the sheriff said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

She then lost the gun and a third woman snatched it and placed it inside a light gray Chevrolet Traverse, according to the office.

All three women were taken into custody, as well as a male suspect who was involved in the altercation, the sheriff said.

“I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured as a result of this incident,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thanks to the swift and considerable response from our deputies, we have been able to quickly track down those responsible and take them into custody while the investigation continues into what led to today’s events.”

While the bullet flew into the sky, the driver of a white Audi crashed into the front of the Chuck E. Cheese building, he said.

Two women, a man and a juvenile who were inside the car were taken to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.