Shots fired at U.S. Consulate in Mexico after gang leader arrest

by

Reuters

Mexico, U.S. agree to boost border infrastructure -Mexico govt

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican and U.S. officials agreed to ramp up the modernization of border crossing infrastructure and processes, Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Monday. In a meeting, Mexico agreed with the U.S. delegation, led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that a border crossing project east of the Otay Mesa port of entry, called Otay II, was a “strategic priority,” the ministry said in a statement. Earlier, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that his government discussed labor and migration issues in the meeting with Mayorkas.

