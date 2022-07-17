Shots Fired at Comedy Club With ‘The Office’ Costar Craig Robinson – The Hamden Journal

Dunder Mifflin never looked better.

Gunfire outside a North Carolina comedy club where comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform Saturday night sent the comedian and the audience scrambling, police said.

The gunman entered The Comedy Zone in Charlotte just after 9 PM and brandished a gun, demandng that everyone leave the club. That caused the audience, including Robinson, to head to a next-door venue for safety.

Robinson, aka “Darryl” from “The Office,” posted to Instagram about the experience

“I’m performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club. So they moved us over to this — there’s a concert going on so I thought I’d just share with y’all,” said “The Office” star.