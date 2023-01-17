‘Shoresy’ Renewed For Second Season On Hulu – The Hamden Journal

Shoresy, the Letterkenny spin-off, will return to Hulu for a six-episode second season.

The first season debuted on Hulu in May.

The series follows the foul-mouthed Shoresy (Jared Keeso) and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs as they continue their quest to never lose again. Production is set to begin in Sudbury, Ontario this spring.

Developed by Bell Media for Canadian SVOD service Crave, Shorsey is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canada Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage FundCorporation and the Bell Fund, with assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. The series is distributed by WildBrain, New Metric Media is the exclusive sales agent.

Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer and director.