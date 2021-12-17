‘Shopping Cart Killer’ Anthony Robinson linked to four slayings in Virginia

A suspected serial murderer dubbed the “Shopping Cart Killer” has been linked to the slayings of four women in Virginia, police said Friday.

Anthony Robinson, 35, was charged in late November with two counts of first-degree murder after the bodies of two women were discovered in a vacant lot in Harrisonburg, cops said.

But investigators believe he could be responsible for at least two other killings in the state.

“We have a serial killer,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters at a press conference. “The good thing is he’s in custody. The challenge that remains is identifying other victims.”

Robinson’s moniker is tied to his alleged method of disposing of his victims’ bodies after connecting with them on dating sites, Davis said.

“He meets his victims then at motels,” the chief said. “After he inflicts trauma to his victims and kills them, he transports their bodies to their final resting place literally in a shopping cart.”

Police said two of the women, Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, were killed around Oct. 24 and Nov. 14, respectively.

Robinson, of Washington, DC, was arrested by Harrisonburg police after the bodies were found together on Nov. 23. Evidence uncovered after he was in custody led police to search an area near a motel called the Moon Inn in Fairfax County.

Detectives uncovered a shopping cart during that search and recalled that one had also been used to transport the bodies in the Harrisonburg slayings, Fairfax County police said.

Meanwhile, the remains of two more women were uncovered Wednesday in a large plastic container near the shopping cart and close to the Moon Inn, WTOP News reported.

One of the victims has been tentatively identified as Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Washington, DC, whose relatives recognized distinctive tattoos on her body, the Washington Post reported. The second body had yet to be identified as of Friday, Davis said.

All three of the identified victims had gone missing in recent months and investigators did not say whether they were sexually assaulted but spoke bluntly of Robinson’s alleged actions.

“He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable and he does unspeakable things with his victims,” Davis told reporters.

Police said Robinson has addresses in New York, Prince George’s County, Maryland, and DC and could be responsible for other crimes.

“We know he’s obviously traveled all the way down to Harrisonburg,” Davis said. “But where else has he been? Where else has he laid his head? Where else has he worked? Who does he know in all of the jurisdictions in between?”

An attorney for Robinson, who did not have a prior criminal record and remains jailed without bail, declined to comment Friday, the Washington Post reported.

With Post wires