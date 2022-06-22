Shoplifter that even Alvin Bragg wanted locked up is let go after 122nd arrest

Even lefty Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg wanted him behind bars.

A shoplifter with 122 busts under his belt was released on his own recognizance Wednesday thanks to controversial bail reform laws Bragg typically defends — and the DA’s office told The Post that even prosecutors would have asked for pre-trial detention if they could.

In the latest reported case of lax city crime policies run amok, accused serial shoplifter Lorenzo McLucas, 34, was nabbed for stealing from the cosmetics counter at a Duane Reade on Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, according to cops and court documents.

Bragg’s office told The Post that it would have requested McLucas be detained if it could, keeping in line with the DA’s recent announcement that he wanted to clamp down on serial shoplifters.

“We cannot accept a system where individuals who shoplift again and again cycle in and out of jail, just to shoplift again,’’ Bragg had said in a June 17 statement — two days before city business owners revealed the alleged soft-on-crime DA assured them he would launch a crackdown on such thefts.

But even though the bust was McLucas’ 50th arrest this year alone, he didn’t have any other open cases against him.

Since prosecutors can only request bail on this sort of misdemeanor if the perp other cases pending against him, theirs and the judge’s hands were tied.

“It’s f- -k,ing ridiculous,’’ a veteran NYPD detective told The Post. “They just keep letting him out, and he does the same thing again.

“I feel so bad for the people who own retail stores. What’s the purpose anymore?”

Records show McLucas was charged with two misdemeanors for the Tuesday afternoon crime: petit larceny for shoplifting and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities believed they found a pipe containing “crack cocaine residue” in his pocket, according to his complaint.

McLucas was granted supervised release by the judge. He has previously been convicted of two felonies and 29 misdemeanors. He also has 20 missed court appearances. His court-appointed lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

His arrest comes just after Bragg announced his plan to try to curb rampant shoplifting and smash-and-go robberies in partnership with business groups.

Part of Bragg’s plan includes “focused deterrence,’’ meaning his prosecutors will now ask for at least pre-trial detention for accused thieves who have prior felony convictions, multiple open cases and a history of skipping out on court dates.

Bragg’s prosecutors will also work to aggregate numerous misdemeanor charges to make them a felony, according to business leader Kathy Wylde.