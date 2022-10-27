Shopify stock soars after earnings as CEO says, ‘We plan on becoming profitable again’

Shopify Technology Inc. shares were surging in Thursday trading after the e-commerce company notched a smaller loss than anticipated and forecast that its operating-expense growth rate will fall sequentially in the current quarter.

For the third quarter, Shopify posted a comprehensive loss of $187.3 million, or 12 cents a share, whereas it notched a comprehensive income of $1.14 billion, or 90 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. After adjustments, Shopify

SHOP,

+17.41%

SHOP,

+17.26%

lost 2 cents a share, while it had posted 8 cents in earnings a year before. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting a 7-cent loss on the basis of adjusted earnings per share.