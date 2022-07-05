Shopify Stock Has Tumbled. It’s Still No Bargain, Analyst Warns.

Text size





Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Canada.

Dreamstime





With

Shopify



stock down nearly 80% so far this year, some investors might be tempted to bottom fish one of the leading providers of software used for e-commerce. But a quick turnaround in financial performance is unlikely, and one new analyst on the stock is urging investors to stay on the sidelines.

Shopify (ticker: SHOP) stock soared during the pandemic, as many businesses rushed to set-up online stores with most physical retail outlets shuttered. But the stock has reversed course this year, as the pace of e-commerce growth slowed, and earnings disappointed.