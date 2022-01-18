E-commerce companies Shopify (SHOP) and JD.com (JD) on Tuesday said they will partner to make it easier for U.S. companies to sell consumer products in China. Despite the new marketing pact, Shopify stock and JD.com stock fell as the Nasdaq composite pulled back.







Merchants belonging to Shopify’s network will be able to list products on JD.com’s website. The Chinese e-commerce company will handle distribution, the companies said.

“This new sales channel opens access to JD’s 550 million active customers in China who are shopping for authentic, high-quality products from brands all over the world,” Shopify said in a blog.

Shopify stock slipped nearly 3% to 1,070 in early trading on the stock market today. JD stock fell 1.8% to 72.36.

Shopify Stock Tumbles In Early 2022

Shares in many Chinese tech companies have rebounded in early 2022. JD.com stock, listed on the Nasdaq, had gained 5% as of Tuesday’s market open. Shopify stock has tumbled nearly 20% this year.

JD.com has a multitude of business units, and offers a vast selection of products, across every major category. This includes electronics, apparel, home furnishings and appliances. It also sells fresh food and groceries.

Further, it holds strategic partnerships with Walmart (WMT), Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and China-based Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), among others.

In addition, Canada-based Shopify stock sets up e-commerce websites for small businesses. Also, it partners with others to handle digital payments and shipping.

