Shopify Stock Falls As Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates Amid Deliverr Acquisition

Canada-based Shopify (SHOP) reported first-quarter earnings before the market open on Thursday. Shopify stock tumbled 12% to near 428 in early trading on the stock market today.

For the quarter ending March 31, Shopify earnings came in at 20 cents per share on an adjusted basis, down 90% from the year-earlier period. Revenue for SHOP stock rose 22% to $1.2 billion, said the company.

Shopify Stock: Tough Year-Over-Year Comparisons

Revenue growth decelerated for the fourth straight quarter. Analysts lowered expectations coming into the March quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic fading and e-commerce growth normalizing.

Analysts expected Shopify earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $1.25 billion. A year earlier, Shopify earned $2.01 per share on revenue of $989 million.

Gross merchandise volume from merchant customers came in at $43.2 billion vs. estimates of $45.84 billion.

Heading into the Shopify earnings report, the e-commerce stock had retreated 66% in 2022.

Shopify sets up e-commerce websites for small businesses, and partners with others to handle digital payments and shipping.

Also, SHOP stock had a Relative Strength Rating of 4 out of a possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

