Shopify Joins Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet in Proposing a Stock Split

Shopify shares were rising Monday after the e-commerce platform announced it was planning a 10-for-1 split of common stock.

Shopify (ticker:



SHOP ) joins a growing list of companies seeking shareholder approval for a stock split in recent weeks, including

Alphabet



(

GOOGL



),

Tesla



(

TSLA



), and

Amazon.com



(

AMZN



).

The proposed share split “will make ownership more accessible to all investors,” Shopify said in a press release on Monday. The plan is subject to the approval of at least two-third of shareholders at the company’s shareholders meeting on June 7.

Shopify also is proposing to authorize and issue a new class of share, the Founder share, to CEO Tobi Lütke, and provide him with a variable number of notes that when combined with his Class B shares and those owned by his immediate family and affiliates will represent 40% of the total voting power. The Founder share will sunset if Lütke no longer serves the company as an executive officer, board member, or consultant, or he and his family sell off their share and no longer hold a number of shares equal to at least 30% of the Class B shares currently held, the company said.

In the event of a sunset of the Founders share, he will convert his remaining Class B shares into Class A shares. The Founder share is not transferable.

The move would strengthen the foundation for “long-term stewardship” by Lütke.

“A special committee of independent directors carefully and thoroughly reviewed this proposal and determined that taken together, these changes will enhance Shopify’s strategic flexibility and ability to pursue value-enhancing organic and external opportunities,” said Robert Ashe, Shopify’s lead independent director. “Tobi is key to supporting and executing Shopify’s strategic vision and this proposal ensures his interests are aligned with long-term shareholder value creation.”

Shopify will retain the current sunset provision to convert all Class B shares into Class A shares when Class B shares are diluted below a specific threshold.

Shopify stock was up 3.4% to $622.17 on Monday. The stock has lost 55% this year.

Corrections & Amplifications:

Shopify will retain the current sunset provision to convert all Class B shares into Class A shares when Class B shares are diluted below a specific threshold. A previous version of this article incorrectly said the conversion was a new proposal.

