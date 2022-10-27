SHOP Stock: Shopify Earnings Beat, Revenue Growth Re-accelerates

E-commerce firm Shopify (SHOP) on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the September quarter while revenue topped consensus estimates. SHOP stock rose on the Shopify earnings report.







Third-quarter results included recently acquired logistics firm Deliverr.

Canada-based Shopify said it lost 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis. Revenue for SHOP stock rose 22% to $1.4 billion, the company said. Revenue growth re-accelerated after six quarters of slowing growth due to the coronavirus pandemic fading and online shopping normalizing.

Analysts expected Shopify to report a loss of 7 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion. A year earlier, Shopify earned 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.12 million.

SHOP Stock Climbs

Also, gross merchandise volume from merchant customers came in at $46.2 billion, up 11%, slightly below estimates of $46.87 billion.

SHOP stock climbed 4.6% to above 30 in early trading on the stock market today. Shopify stock has retreated 78% in 2022 amid the bear market.

Shopify sets up e-commerce websites for small businesses, and partners with others to handle digital payments and shipping.

Meanwhile, the company plans to cut 10% of its workforce. SHOP stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of 13 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Check-up.

