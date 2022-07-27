SHOP Stock: E-Commerce Firm Reports Q2 Loss, Revenue Misses

E-commerce firm Shopify on Wednesday reported a loss for the June quarter while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates. SHOP stock fell further on the news.







Canada-based Shopify (SHOP) reported second-quarter earnings before the market open. SHOP stock fell 1.4% to 31.10 in early trading on the stock market today.

For the quarter ending June 30, Shopify said it lost 3 cents per share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue for SHOP stock rose 16% to $1.295 billion, the company said. Revenue growth decelerated for a fifth straight quarter as the coronavirus pandemic fades and online shopping normalizes.

Shopify Stock: Gross Merchandise Volume Light

Analysts expected Shopify earnings of 3 cents a share on revenue of $1.33 billion. A year earlier, Shopify earned 22 cents per share on revenue of $1.12 million.

Gross merchandise volume from merchant customers came in at $46.9 billion vs. estimates of $48.84 billion.

“Q2 results showed trends are deteriorating even more swiftly than expected,” said Jefferies analyst Samad Samana in a report. “GMV of $46.9 billion missed estimates, leading to a total revenue miss. Profitability missed due to the revenue shortfall and elevated expenses.”

SHOP stock tumbled 14% on Tuesday. Shopify stock has declined nearly 80% in 2022.

In the June quarter, Shopify said merchant solutions revenue rose 18% to $929 million. Subscription solutions revenue climbed 10% to $366.4 million. Analysts had projected merchant solutions revenue of $968.2 million and subscription solutions revenue of $361.6 million.

Shopify sets up e-commerce websites for small businesses, and partners with others to handle digital payments and shipping.

The e-commerce firm on Tuesday said it will cut roughly 1,000 workers, or 10% of its workforce.

