Shooting Near Set Of ‘Chicago Fire’; No Injuries Reported – The Hamden Journal

Another shooting impacted a Hollywood set Wednesday in Chicago, and this time, it happened near the set of NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Chicago Police confirms that an unknown offender, armed with a handgun, shot at a group of people standing in the 5900 block of West Madison around 1:45 p.m. A local report says many cast members of the Dick Wolf drama were close to the location and cameras were rolling.

No one was struck and the offender fled in a dark color SUV.

Law enforcement officers who already on on scene to provide security were able to respond quickly. No one was injured, though production was apparently halted for the day. CWB Chicago reports a bullet ricocheted off some of the production’s equipment.

It’s unclear who the gunman was targeting. Detectives are investigating.

Hello everyone. From my separate sources everything in the story is correct. No one onset was hurt, and production did the right thing every step of the way.production stopped today and I am not sure when it will resume… https://t.co/0UajfqO2Ye — Filming in Chicago (@filming_chicago) September 14, 2022

In July, production on Justified: City Primeval was halted after two cars, whose occupants were engaged in a gunfight, smashed through the show’s barricades. No one was injured during the intrusion, though shell casings were found on the set later. The cast and crew hit the ground and took cover when the incident occurred near the city’s Douglass Park. Star Timothy Olyphant, who is reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present.

As a result of the incident, Sony beefed up protection on the Chicago set by adding a security team trained in high-threat situations. The Hamden Journal learned that an experienced hostage negotiator who provides security detail globally traveled to Chicago to provide an added later of defense from outside threats. His team, which includes former members of the Navy SEALs and Army Rangers, were brought in to focus on future locations to make them as safe as possible.

