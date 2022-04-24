Shooting near Centennial Olympic Park leaves multiple people injured

Several people were shot in front of a Waffle House outside Centennial Park in Atlanta on Saturday night, a report said.

Atlanta Police said a fight broke out on Centennial Olympic Park Drive before shots rang out at about 10:30 p.m., according to WSB-TV.

Police were searching for the gunman. The condition of those injured was unclear on Saturday night.

Centennial Park held an Earth Day celebration earlier on Saturday.

The event featured yoga, live music, and food vendors. Also, those who attended had the chance to win a free tree.