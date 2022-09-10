Shooting at Dallas Big T Plaza kills one, injures two

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Dallas shopping mall on Saturday, a report said.

The three victims were discovered by Dallas Police at Big T Plaza at around 1:15 p.m, according to KDFW-TV.

All three were taken to an area hospital, where one of the gunshot victims died. The conditions of the other two victims were unclear on Saturday night.

Images from inside the Oak Cliff mall show a bloody scene as police try to attend to the wounded.

One young male wearing red pants and a white shirt can be seen as first responders prepare to place him on a stretcher. Another victim is covered in blood and lying on the ground.

A shooter has been taken into custody. A motive was unclear but police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The plaza sells clothing, accessories, stationery and jewelry. There is also a hair salon and an auto parts store.

The incident was the latest shooting at a shopping mall in the US.

One person was shot and killed at a mall in Stockton, Calif. on Thursday. In Maryland last week, one person was shot in a mall parking lot — temporarily creating a panic at a movie theater.