Shooter who killed two Mississippi cops IDed as 43-year-old mom and veterinarian

The Mississippi woman who shot to death two cops in a hotel parking lot was identified Thursday as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — and she pulled the trigger in front of her young daughter, police said Thursday.

Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, is accused of opening fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according wlox.com.

Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and officer Branden Estorffe, 23, before flipping out and gunning them down, according to Bay St. Louis police.

Robin was pronounced dead at the scene and Estorffe was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, where he later died.

Anderson was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Amy Anderson is accused of shooting to death two cops in Mississippi. Facebook/Amy Anderson

Anderson had no criminal record and was well-liked in the community. Facebook/Amy Anderson

Police said they believe the troubled mother fatally shot herself — but one of the officers also fired a shot, so an autopsy will determine the cause of death, wtok.com reported.

Anderson’s daughter, whose name has not been released, was not injured.

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said at a press conference Thursday morning. “We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.”

A memorial will be held for Sgt. Steven Robin (left), 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, on Thursday evening. Mississippi Public Safety

Anderson is accused of fatally shooting two cops from inside her SUV. AP

He said he was “not here to discuss the details of yesterday’s tragedy” but rather to honor the lives of “two heroes that sacrificed their lives for the good of society.”

A vigil for the fallen cops was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre.

“This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” Favre said.

The police officers had confronted Anderson for a welfare check before things escalated, cops said.

Other details about the state of Anderson’s young daughter were not immediately known Thursday.