Shohei Ohtani, two Yankees sluggers among the winners

Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, the winning players from the final fan vote joining the top vote-getters from each league in the first round of balloting.

After initial voting, each position was narrowed down to two players (four for outfielders) and fans had the chance to pick ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline.

The Yankees (Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton), Blue Jays (Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), Angels (Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani) and Dodgers (Mookie Betts and Trea Turner) each have two players voted as starters.

Full rosters will be announced Sunday, with pitchers and reserves being voted on by players around the league. The 92nd Midsummer Classic is on Tuesday, July 19.

INTERNATIONAL DRAFT: MLB, union are way apart in negotiations

THE NEVINS: Angels skipper Phil reunites with son, an Orioles 3B

Angels sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

American League

(All stats through Thursday)

C – Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (first appearance): The 23-year-old has been one of baseball’s best hitters in the first half, batting .332 with a .980 OPS since May 1 for Toronto. His 3.2 bWAR was 10th in the AL through Thursday. Stats: .312 average, 10 HR, 33 RBI, .890 OPS in 74 games.

1B – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (second): The AL MVP runner-up last year, Guerrero has struggled at times this season but is heating up with nine home runs with a .939 OPS in the month of June. Stats: .841 OPS, 19 HR, 54 RBI, 84 hits in 83 games.

2B – Jose Altuve, Astros (eighth): The veteran isn’t competing for a batting title these days but continues to produce for the Astros, who have already run away with the AL West. Stats: .280 average, .907 OPS, 17 HR in 66 games.

3B – Rafael Devers, Red Sox (second): The 25-year-old leads the league in hits and is near the top in average (up 51 points from last year) and OPS (up 96 points). He topped Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez in final voting. Stats: .330 BA, .986 OPS, 19 HR, 51 RBI, 106 hits in 79 games.

Story continues

SS – Tim Anderson, White Sox (second): The 29-year-old missed most of June due to injury, but is batting over .300 for the fourth season in a row. Stats: .313 average, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 10 SB in 55 games.

OF – Aaron Judge, Yankees (fourth): The AL’s leading vote-getter is having a huge contract year, leading the majors in home runs. Stats: .287 average, 30 HR, 64 RBI, 65 runs, .993 OPS in 80 games.

OF – Mike Trout, Angels (10th): Limited to 36 games last season, the GOAT’s average is way down but he should push 40 home runs, 100 RBI and a four-figure OPS. Stats: .967 OPS. 23 HR, 48 RBI in 75 games.

OF – Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (fifth): An All-Star for the first time since being traded to the Yankees prior to the 2018 season, Stanton joins Judge in the AL outfield. Stats: .833 OPS, 21 HR, 54 RBI in 69 games.

DH – Shohei Ohtani, Angels (second): Ohtani isn’t putting up the same home run numbers as last year (46) but has been among the most dominant starting pitchers in baseball as well. He won with 52% of the vote against Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Stats: 18 HR, 53 RBI, 10 SB in 81 games // 8-4, 2.44 ERA, 111 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner.

National League

C – Willson Contreras, Cubs (third): A free agent at the end of the season and one of the top players who could be traded before the deadline, the 30-year-old backstop is enjoying his finest season in the majors, primed to set career highs in home runs and RBI. Stats: .890 OPS, 13 HR, 35 RBI in 71 games.

1B – Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (seventh): The 34-year-old is having an MVP-type season, leading the NL in hits, runs, average and slugging. This is his first All-Star appearance with the Cardinals after getting a nod every year from 2013-2018 with Arizona. Stats: .342 average, .619 SLG, 1.045 OPS, 19 HR, 65 RBI, 61 runs, 105 hits in 81 games.

2B – Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins (first): The 24-year-old Miami infielder has done it all this season and is being rewarded with his first career All-Star nod. Chisholm is currently dealing with a lower back strain, though he’s expected to return before the break. Stats: .860 OPS, 14 HR, 45 RBI, 12 SB in 60 games.

3B – Manny Machado, Padres (sixth): Machado was hitting .347 through the end of May and has cooled off a bit, but beats out Nolan Arenado in final voting for the starting spot. Stats: .315 average, 13 HR, 47 RBI, .920 OPS in 73 games.

SS – Trea Turner, Dodgers (second): Expecting a $300 million payday this winter, Turner has been among the best shortstops in baseball and is on track for his fifth year with 30 steals, edging Dansby Swanson in voting. Stats: .305 average, 11 HR, 59 RBI, 16 SB, 100 hits in 82 games.

OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (third): After missing out on Atlanta’s World Series run after tearing his ACL, the 24-year-old’s return has lifted his team back into the NL East race and he was the NL’s top vote-getter. Stats: .272 average, 7 HR, 19 RBI, 17 SB in 50 games.

OF – Mookie Betts, Dodgers (sixth): After something of a “down” year in 2021, the 29-year-old outfielder is on pace to surpass his career-high 32 home runs and lead Los Angeles to the postseason yet again. Stats: .914 OPS, 20 HR, 45 RBI, 58 runs in 65 games.

OF – Joc Pederson, Giants (second) – In his first year with the Giants, the 30-year-old is in the midst of his best big-league season and gets his first All-Star nod since he was a rookie in 2015. Stats: .882 OPS, 17 HR, 41 RBI in 72 games.

DH – Bryce Harper, Phillies (seventh) – INJURED: Forced into the DH role by an elbow injury, the reigning NL MVP was hit by a pitch and broke his left thumb on June 25. Stats: .318 average, .985 OPS, 15 HR, 48 RBI, 9 SB in 64 games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB All-Star Game starters: 2022 full voting results announced