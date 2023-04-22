Shohei Ohtani puts up masterful, 11-strikeout performance in Angels’ win

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani celebrates during Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Ohtani struck out 11 and gave up two hits over seven innings. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/AP)

Shohei Ohtani is the master of backing up his words.

Last week, Ohtani said he wanted to pitch more 1-2-3 innings and that he was tired of issuing so many walks (as many as five on April 11).

The two-way ace, after a rain-abbreviated start in Boston, accomplished his goal Friday, walking only two while striking out 11 in a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium.

Against a struggling Kansas City team that was 4-15 heading into Friday, Ohtani quickly foreshadowed the damage he’d inflict on the Royals. He struck out the first three batters on 12 pitches. Ohtani retired the Royals in order in five of seven innings.

Ohtani confounded batters with six different pitches, adding to what’s shaping up to be another memorable season for the 2021 American League MVP. Ohtani’s 0.64 earned-run average is a franchise record through the first five starts. He also has recorded 10 strikeouts or more in 12 games since the start of 2022 — the most in the majors.

Reliever Carlos Estévez oversaw a 1-2-3 eighth and José Quijada shut down the Royals in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Zack Neto, who was hit by a pitches in the third and fifth innings, is the first player in MLB history to be hit by five pitches in his first seven career games.

Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe was put on the 10-day injured list because of left shoulder inflammation. Angels manager Phil Nevin said the team did not have a substantial update on O’Hoppe’s condition. The rookie catcher will continue to be evaluated over the coming days.

“He’s in better spirits today, but obviously still disappointed,” Nevin said. “Everybody feels for him.”

O’Hoppe felt a pop in the back of his left shoulder swinging at a pitch in Boston on Monday. He continued to play and was in the lineup Tuesday against the New York Yankees. He felt another pop during his last at-bat at Yankee Stadium.

Catcher Chad Wallach was added to the 40-man roster. Wallach, a Cal State Fullerton standout and son of former major leaguer Tim Wallach, started Friday and hit a 424-foot, two-run home run in the third inning.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.