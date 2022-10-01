Shohei Ohtani Inks 2023 Los Angeles Angels Pact – The Hamden Journal

For the Los Angeles Angels, 2023 will bring one more year of “Sho-Time.”

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed on a $30 million contract for the 2023 season, the largest salary ever for an arbitration-eligible player. He surpassd the $27 million deal Dodger Mookie Bets signed for $27 million for the 2020 season (which was reduced due to the pandemic-shortened season).

His $24.5 million raise is also the largest ever from one year to the next. Ohtani’s 2022 salary was $5.5 million.

Ohtani will be a free agent after next year, and some are speculating the Angels might trade him. The club has been hamstrung by a bad combination of high salaries and little progress in the standings.

If he is dispatched, Ohtani would likely bring back a record haul in players and prospects.

Since arriving in 2018, he has been named the American League Rookie of the Year and the league’s MVP. He could potentially be up for another MVP award this year, but faces stiff competition from New York Yankee Aaron Judge, who is on the verge of a league record for home runs and a potential Triple Crown in homers, RBI and batting average.

Ohtani has 34 homers, 94 RBI, .and an 888 OPS, and his average is up. He also leads the American League with an 11.9 K/9 (second-best in MLB), and his 2.35 ERA is the sixth lowest in baseball.