Shohei Ohtani dominates Red Sox in series finale at Fenway

Shohei Ohtani makes Red Sox look silly in series finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox got the full Shohei Ohtani experience Thursday at Fenway Park.

They had no answer for the Japanese superstar in their series finale vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani turned in a dominant performance on the mound and topped it off with a solid day at the plate. It may have been the 2021 American League MVP’s best pitching performance yet as a major leaguer.

Boston could muster only two hits against Ohtani, who tallied 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work. He got an incredible 29 swings-and-misses, the most by any pitcher in any game against the Red Sox in the pitch-tracking era (2008-present), per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Ohtani also went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Angels’ 8-0 win.

The Red Sox’ loss makes them 1-6-1 in series so far this season. They’ve lost five consecutive series and at 10-16, they’re only a half-game ahead of the last-place Baltimore Orioles in the division standings. They’ll begin a new series at home vs. the Chicago White Sox on Friday.