Shohei Ohtani closes out Team USA as Japan wins 3rd title

Shohei Ohtani stands alone, both on the world stage and in baseball history. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

No player in baseball history has shown a two-way ability at the level of Shohei Ohtani, and the Japanese Los Angeles Angels star can add one more item to an already unprecedented resume: World Baseball Classic closer.

Ohtani put the finishing touches on Japan’s undefeated run at the 2023 WBC on Tuesday, protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning of a 3-2 win to give his country an unprecedented third title in the event’s history.

He started the game as a designated hitter, going 1-for-3 with a run and a walk at the plate. Even before taking the field, it was wondered if he would see the mound after the Angels gave their public blessing for the former MVP to pitch. Ohtani moved between the dugout and bullpen several times in the later innings, before finally emerging in the ninth inning for what will likely go down as one of the most-watched moments in baseball history.

That inning started with a full-count walk of Jeff McNeil, but that was followed with a double play off the bat of Mookie Betts. It all came down to a matchup so serendipitous it felt scripted: Ohtani vs. his Angels teammate Mike Trout. The most talented player of a generation against the most talented player of the previous generation.

Strikeout, ballgame, championship.

Ohtani’s teammates immediately mobbed him, and Japan had its first WBC title since going back-to-back in the first two tournaments in 2006 and 2009. Ohtani’s final stats over Japan’s seven wins: .435/.606/.739 with four doubles and a home run at the plate and a 1.86 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings on the mound.

Japan’s championship was obviously more than one player, though, as seen in the earlier innings when Japan’s lineup took the lead while its pitching staff shut down the vaunted Team USA lineup.

The game began with each team’s recent hero continuing their success at the plate. Trea Turner, who hit the game-winning grand slam against Venezuela and homered twice in the blowout of Cuba, homered in the second inning to give the U.S. the initial 1-0 lead.

Japan’s Munetaka Murakami, who hit the walkoff double to end a classic against Mexico the previous day, responded a half-inning later with a game-tying solo home run to the upper deck of LoanDepot Park. Japan continued to rally that inning and finished the frame with a 2-1 lead, then added another run on a homer by Kazuma Okamoto.

Kyle Schwarber got Team USA back within a run in the eighth inning by clobbering a solo homer off of Yu Darvish, but all that did was heighten the drama as Ohtani faced Trout.