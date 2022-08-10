Shohei Ohtani achieves Babe Ruth milestone in Athletics’ loss to Angels

Two-way star Shohei reaches Babe Ruth milestone vs. A’s originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Shohei Ohtani has made baseball history once again.

The two-way superstar earned his career-high 10th win Tuesday night, racking up five strikeouts across six scoreless innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Ohtani also collected two hits at the dish against the A’s, including his 25th home run of the season — a 378-foot blast off Sam Selman in the seventh inning.

With his 10th win, Ohtani became the first MLB player to notch double-digit homers at the plate and double-digit wins on the mound since Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox in 1918.

Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars and Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs also achieved the feat in the Negro Leagues.

Ruth hit 11 home runs for the Red Sox that season and went 13-7 on the mound with a 2.22 ERA in 20 games. Through 19 starts this season, Ohtani has logged a 10-7 record and 2.68 ERA. His 25 home runs are tied for the 10th-most in all of baseball.

“It shows his athleticism, it shows his talent,” manager Mark Kotsay said of Ohtani’s big game Tuesday night. “At this point you could say that it’s one of a kind in the game, because it is. He’s the only player doing it right now and doing it well.”

Along with checking off another Ruth-ian box, Ohtani also surpassed fellow Ichiro Suzuki in career home runs with No. 118 in his 516th career contest. Suzuki smacked 117 across 19 seasons in The Show.

“Obviously, we’re very different types of hitters but if I get to pass Ichiro on any list, I’m really honored and privileged,” Ohtani said through his interpreter Tuesday night [h/t Orange County Register].

One day after hurling a gem and mashing a tater against the A’s, Ohtani is back in the Angels lineup for Wednesday’s series finale, batting second as the designated hitter.