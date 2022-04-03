Shogo Akiyama doesn’t make Cincinnati Reds roster, likely to become a free agent

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – A little more than two years after the Cincinnati Reds introduced Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama with great fanfare at a press conference, Akiyama’s time with the organization is likely over.

Akiyama was informed Sunday morning he will not make the Reds’ Opening Day roster. He is owed $8 million this year and the Reds cannot send him to the minor leagues without his consent. If Akiyama does not want to play at Triple-A Louisville, he will be designated for assignment by Thursday, creating a path for him to become a free agent.

“We felt we had better options in the outfield,” Reds General Manager Nick Krall said. “We like the guys that have played out there with (Jake) Fraley, (Tyler) Naquin and just felt that another left-handed batter was redundant.”

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama (4) watches the game from the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

When the Reds signed Akiyama to a three-year, $21 million contract ahead of the 2020 season, they envisioned a leadoff hitter with above-average defense. He was a Gold Glove finalist in left field in 2020 and helped the Reds end a seven-year playoff drought when he hit .318 in the final month of the 2020 regular season, but he never seemed to fully adjust to Major League pitching.

Akiyama, who will turn 34 on April 16, said he wasn’t surprised by the Reds’ decision, saying “results are everything.” He had a good idea of what his next plan was, but he didn’t want to announce it Sunday morning.

“With two years, that’s the results that are out there,” Akiyama said through interpreter Luke Shinoda. “But realistically, I still can play. I can play hard. I know I can play. So I just have to move forward with this situation.”

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama (4) jogs in between drills, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the baseball team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

Akiyama never had a normal spring training. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted his first spring training. He exited camp last year for a week when his wife was injured in a park and then he strained his hamstring. Then there was the 99-day lockout this spring.

“It’s not like the pandemic only happened to me,” Akiyama said. “It was out of my control. Obviously, last year, I was the one that got injured, so I can’t really complain about that at all.”

Akiyama started only 32 games last season after returning from his hamstring injury as he fell into a fifth outfielder role and he declined the Reds’ request to play in the minor leagues. In two seasons, he had a .224 batting average and a .320 on-base percentage without a homer in 317 at-bats.

“We talked to his representatives at the end of last year to go to Triple-A to get some at-bats because of where he was in the outfield pecking order,” Krall said, “and they didn’t have much interest.”

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Shogo Akiyama (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) double in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Great American Ball Park.

Akiyama, the first Japanese-born player in Reds history, was well-liked in the clubhouse for his outgoing and humorous personality.

The Reds did a “27 outs” fielding drill Thursday where players must execute 27 consecutive defensive plays without a mistake, otherwise the counter would return to zero and they’d start over. Akiyama had the last ball hit to him in center field and he tossed out a minor-league runner at the plate, earning loud cheers from his teammates as they ended the drill.

When Akiyama was asked about his favorite on-field moment with the Reds, he thought back to his first Major League hit, an RBI single during a 2020 Opening Day victory.

“I know there were no fans there, but getting that first hit, that first RBI,” said Akiyama, who was a five-time All-Star in Japan and set a single-season record for hits. “All my teammates, I felt like I was welcome in that dugout and I felt like I was part of that team family. Also, that press conference when I joined the team, I do remember that. It’s just unfortunate how I don’t have that many memorable moments.”

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Shogo Akiyama (4) makes a leaping catch on a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The Pirates kept the lead, winning 9-6.

In addition to Akiyama, the Reds cut catcher Andrew Knapp and injured reliever Trey Wingenter from big-league camp. Aramis Garcia will open the season as the backup catcher behind Tyler Stephenson if the Reds don’t add another catcher this week.

Wingenter was shut down because of elbow soreness, but an MRI checked out fine. He declined to use an opt-out clause in his contract and will remain in the organization as he rehabs in Arizona. Knapp, who spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, holds an opt-out clause he use o Monday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shogo Akiyama does not make 2022 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day roster