Shocking moments from Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp testimony

Amber Heard’s emotional testimony during Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation trial has already been filled with a slew of shocking moments — from threats to kill to beatings and forced “cavity” searches.

The harrowing details of Heard and Depp’s soured romance emerged in a Fairfax, Virginia, court this week as the “Aquaman” actress took the stand to detail her version of events.

Heard, 36, is defending herself against claims she defamed Depp, 58, when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Here are some of the most shocking moments from Heard’s testimony so far:

The first slap: ‘I’ll never forget it’

Heard testified Wednesday that her relationship with Depp was intense from the start — but the turning point came when the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star first struck her in March 2013.

“I’ll never forget it. It changed my life,” Heard told the jury. The couple had been sitting on the couch when she asked him about a tattoo he had that she couldn’t make out.

Heard appears in a 2013 photo showing a bruise. Unknown

Depp told her it said, “Wino” — a cover-up for his previous ink that said “Winona Forever” — prompting her to laugh.

But he apparently didn’t find it funny — and allegedly slapped her across the face, Heard testified. Depp slapped her again before getting on his knees, holding her hands and begging for forgiveness while sobbing.

“I will never do that again, I’m so sorry, baby … I thought I put the monster away,” Depp said, according to Heard’s testimony.

A ‘cavity search’ for drugs

The actress became emotional Wednesday while recounting one particularly harrowing encounter in May 2013, when she said Depp performed a “cavity search” on her.

Heard said the moment occurred after they had taken psychotropic mushrooms during a trip to the Hicksville Trailer Palace in Joshua Tree, California, with friends.

Heard testified that Johnny Depp allegedly gave her a nonconsensual “cavity search.” EPA

While the couple were in a trailer, Heard testified, Depp accused her of hiding his drugs, ripped her dress and started patting her down.

“He was telling me, ‘We’re going to do a cavity search,’” she said with a whimper.

“He just shoved his fingers inside me,” she continued, adding that she “just stood there standing at the stupid light” as he twisted his fingers around inside her.

Threats to kill

Heard alleged that the actor threatened to kill her when the two were vacationing in the Bahamas in July 2013 with Depp’s two kids, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp, who were around 14 and 12, respectively, at the time.

“He slams me up against the wall … slams me up by my neck. Holds me there for a second and tells me he could f—king kill me. [That] I was an embarrassment … I made him feel sick,” she testified Wednesday.

A Met Gala ‘broken nose‘

Heard told the jury Thursday that she suspected Depp broke her nose after punching her during a fight after the 2014 Met Gala.

“At the Met Gala, he was accusing me of flirting with a woman. We get back to the hotel room, he shoves me and grabs my collarbone. I remember he threw a bottle at me, missed me, hit the chandelier,” Heard testified.

He then allegedly punched her, breaking her nose.

“At some point, he just whacked me in the face,” Heard said of the alleged incident. “I was unsure what that feeling was but I suspected I had a broken nose. And other than that, I remember my nose being swollen and discolored.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen at the Met Gala in 2014. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Heard documents Depp passing out, howling

The actress testified that she began documenting Depp’s alcohol and drug use because nobody believed her or confronted the problem.

“There was no one to back me up. Just his employees and everyone who backed him up against me. So I started to take pictures,” she said.

Jurors were shown several images on Thursday that Heard took of Depp passed out in various locations, including curled up on the floor during a press tour for “The Lone Ranger” in Tokyo in 2013.

“He was drinking at the restaurant and [his] kids were kind of noticing, but not really sure what to make of it … Johnny became upset with me for judging him,” she testified. “The kids were on this press tour and I was worried about them hearing us … Johnny screamed at me and all I could think was they were in the next hotel room.”

Heard started documenting Depp, her then-husband, being passed out. MEGA

The jury also heard audio of Depp “howling like an animal” on a cross-country flight from Boston to LA. Heard alleged Depp slapped and kicked her during the flight over her friendship with actor James Franco.

Heard said she started to record Depp’s behavior because she “knew Johnny wouldn’t remember what he had done.”

Fights over Franco

Depp hated the fact Heard had a working relationship with James Franco — and once kicked her in the back during a fight over the actor on a flight, Heard testified.

James Franco and Amber Heard walk with their arms around each other while shooting a scene for “The Adderall Diaries” in Brooklyn, NY. SplashNews.com

Heard and Franco were filming “The Adderall Diaries” at the time and had love scenes together.

“He called me a slut” for the scenes, Heard said of Depp.

When she moved away from him on the private plane, Depp allegedly started throwing things and then slapped her face, she testified.

Heard added: “He hated James Franco. He was accusing me of having a thing with him in the past since I had filmed ‘Pineapple Express’ with him.”