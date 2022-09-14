Shocking moment shark leaps aboard a Maine fishing boat

They’re gonna need a bigger boat.

A group of high-school boys and their dads were treated to a scene straight out of “Jaws,” when a mako shark jumped from the ocean into their charter fishing boat, according to stunning video of the incident.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience! Thankfully, no one on board was injured,” said a Facebook post made by Sea Ventures Charters, the owner of the fishing boat, the Lady Anne.

The the families and crew was on a shark fishing expedition off the Maine coast in August when the incident began with the mako shark chomping on the bait.

As it leapt out of the water to escape the fishing line, it landed on the deck of the 38-foot boat.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that mako sharks can grown up to 13 feet long and weight up to 1,200 pounds. It is a fast-swimming, migratory species that swims up to 30 miles per day. They are also surprisingly acrobatic– it is not unheard of for one to somersault onto a fishing vessel.

A 7-foot mako shark shocked the crew of a fishing boat when it leaped out of the water and onto the vessel. Sea Ventures Charters

Luckily, the Lady Anne mako was tagged and released back to the ocean.

Speaking to The Post Wednesday morning, Captain Dave Sinclair said the incident “happened so fast.”

“We’ve handled a lot of sharks over the years, but makos are special– they tend to act wild and crazy.”

The “Lady Anne” and her crew are based in Maine. Sea Ventures Charters

“It was pretty wild and stunning to watch.”

Based in St. George, Maine, Sea Ventures Charters specializes in sport fishing, diving expeditions, and other maritime adventures.

The Lady Anne incident came as the tail end of a landmark season for sharks. Just last week, The Post reported on a Pennsylvania resident who was killed by a bull shark on a Bahamas snorkeling excursion.